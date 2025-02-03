Pakistan, Azerbaijan to boost trade and investment ties

Pakistan and Azerbaijan have vowed to deepen bilateral ties by expanding cooperation in energy, investment, and tourism, officials said on Sunday. The understanding was reached during a meeting between Pakistan’s Minister for Privatisation and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, and Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, in Baku. Khan highlighted Pakistan’s investment potential, particularly in the privatisation of state-owned enterprises. He invited Azerbaijan to invest in Pakistan’s motorway infrastructure and other key sectors, assuring full facilitation for Azeri investors. Both sides also discussed strengthening their strategic partnership, focusing on economic collaboration, trade, and mutual interests. Welcoming the Pakistani delegation, Asadov reaffirmed the strong ties between the two nations. Pakistan and Azerbaijan have maintained close diplomatic and economic relations, with both countries seeking to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors.