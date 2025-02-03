TDAP holds seminar on export financing strategies

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), hosted a seminar titled “Unlocking Export Growth: Navigating Export Financing Strategies” at the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI). The event highlighted SBP’s export financing schemes, including the Export Financing Scheme (EFS) and Long-Term Financing Facility (LTF), with TDAP providing critical insights into accessing these opportunities and enhancing value addition to boost exports, said a news release received here on Sunday. Director TDAP, Mola Dad reiterated TDAP’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurs by organizing awareness sessions across districts and guiding them through export procedures. Zain ul Abideen, GSP Officer TDAP, emphasized the seminar as part of a broader series to empower local businesses. Vice President QCCI, Agha Gul Khilji urged for tailored financial schemes for Balochistan, while SBP’s Aurangzeb Kakar and Taraqee Foundation’s Habtar Ali encouraged stakeholders to collaborate and address systemic challenges. The seminar concluded with recommendations for forming a committee to suggest loan policy revisions to SBP and expanding awareness programs.