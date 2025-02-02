Aleem Khan-led delegation in Baku to finalise $2bn investment deals

A high-level Pakistani delegation led by Federal Minister for Investment, Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan held crucial meetings in Baku to strengthen ties and enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The meetings – attended by Azerbaijan’s top officials – were focused on boosting investment, energy, transport, and economic collaboration.

The Pakistani delegation, which included senior officials and experts, engaged in talks with Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Pervez Shahbazov, Transport Minister Rashid Nabiov and Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs Samad Bashiri.

The discussions centered around increasing bilateral cooperation in key sectors such as oil and gas, energy, and transport infrastructure.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan highlighted that significant progress had been made, with 15 agreements currently under negotiation between the two countries.

These agreements cover a wide range of areas, including energy projects, motorways, and privatization initiatives.

The minister further stressed that the two nations are set to sign investment agreements worth up to two billion dollars, which will serve as a catalyst for long-term economic growth.

During the talks, Minister Khan also extended an invitation to Azerbaijani authorities to participate in Pakistan’s privatization projects.

As part of the ongoing diplomatic efforts, the Prime Minister of Pakistan is expected to visit Central Asian countries later this month, further solidifying ties between the two regions.

The Azerbaijani leadership warmly welcomed the Pakistani delegation, expressing eagerness to explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation.

In a further sign of the growing partnership, Abdul Aleem Khan is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov today to discuss expanding economic collaboration.