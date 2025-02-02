Mumtaz Zahra presents credentials as Pakistan’s UNESCO delegate

Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch officially presented her Letter of Credentials to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay on Friday, marking her appointment as Pakistan’s Permanent Delegate to the organization.Following the ceremony, Baloch and Azoulay held a productive meeting, discussing areas of collaboration between Pakistan and UNESCO, particularly in education, culture, and science.Baloch commended UNESCO’s programs and policies, offering full support for advancing the organization’s global mission in her role as Vice-Chair of the Executive Board.Both sides agreed on the importance of enhancing cooperation in education, science, and cultural heritage, recognizing Pakistan’s growing potential to contribute to UNESCO’s goals.Azoulay welcomed Baloch’s appointment, highlighting Pakistan’s continued commitment to UNESCO and its significant contributions to the organization’s initiatives.Baloch, a seasoned career diplomat with 30 years of experience, has held key diplomatic positions in Washington, Beijing, and Geneva.