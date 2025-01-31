Gold price per tola hits all-time high in Pakistan

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,500 and was sold at Rs 291,800 on Friday against its sale at Rs 290,300 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,286 to Rs.250,171 from Rs. 248,885 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.229,331 from Rs. 228,152. The prices of per tola and ten gram silver were traded at Rs.3,300 and Rs2,829 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased from $2,778 to $2,792, the Association reported.