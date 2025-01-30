Pakistan, Iran strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs

In a significant step towards fostering economic cooperation and cultural exchange, the Government of Sindh led by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the delegation from Iran’s Khorasan Razavi province, led by Dr. Gholam Hossein Mozaffari, signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on Wednesday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, at the occasion stated that the agreements aim to enhance bilateral trade, technological collaboration, and cultural partnerships between the two regions while Khorasan Razavi Governor Dr. G Hossein added that MoU to pave way for economic integration and technological innovation. Key parties involved in the agreements, according to a CM House statement, included the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the Khorasan (Mashhad) Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (MCCIMA) and Science and Technology Park of Khorasan Razavi, I.R. Iran, and Science and Technology Department, Government of Sindh, I.R. Pakistan

The MoUs and agreements are designed to strengthen bilateral trade and create economic and investment opportunities in several key sectors, including Agriculture, Livestock, Poultry, and Fisheries, Industry and Mining, Tourism and Health Tourism, Technical Engineering and Construction, Transport and Transit, Financial Cooperation through Banking and Insurance, Technological Transfer and Development CM Murad Shah said that the major focus of the MoUs is to build strong relationships between industrialists, businessmen, and entrepreneurs from both regions, enabling them to work together for mutual economic growth.

Beyond economic cooperation, the agreements also emphasize tourism and cultural exchange, with plans to organize art and food festivals, promote visual arts and music exchanges through bilateral exhibitions, enhance collaboration between private and public sectors to facilitate tourism at a broader level.

Additionally, technological research and development will be a key area of collaboration, such as technological transfer and commercialization of IT startups, tech-enabling environments and competitive exhibitions to foster new ventures, Networking and knowledge exchange between institutions and shared access to research facilities, laboratories, and office spaces for joint projects.