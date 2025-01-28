POL imports up by 1% to $8.08bn in 1st half of FY

The imports of overall petroleum group increased by 1 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding period of the last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. The total imports of the petroleum group during July-December (2024-25) stood at $ 8,085.915 million against the imports of $ 8,005.779 million during the same months of last year. Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products declined by 7 percent, from $ 3,193.845 million last year to $ 2,970.293 million during the period under review year whereas the import of petroleum crude went up by 3.03 percent from $ 2,611.179 million to $ 2,690.363 million. Similarly, the imports of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) increased by 1.95 percent from $ 1,852.995 million last year to $ 1,889.131 million while the import of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) went up by 54.15 per cent in the first six months and stood at $535.929 million as compared to $347.669 in the corresponding period in 2023-24. The import of all other petroleum products increased from $0.091 million last year to $0.199 million during the current year, an increase of 118.79 percent. Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the petroleum group imports witnessed a decrease of 0.85 percent during the month of December 2024 as compared to the same month of last year. The imports in December 2024 were recorded at $1,565.019 compared to imports of million to $1,551.868 million. On a month-on-month basis, the petroleum imports into the country increased by 11.21 percent during December 2024, as compared to the imports of $ 1,407.281 million in November 2024.