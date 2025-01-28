Machinery imports up by 15.69% in 1st half of FY 2024-25

The imports of the overall machinery group experienced a substantial increase of 15.69 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year (July-December) compared to 2023-24.

The growth in machinery imports would help elevate productivity and spur technological advancements in essential sectors, leading to economic expansion and progress in infrastructure development.

The total imports of the machinery group during the six months of the FY 2024-25 stood at $4,169.593 million against the imports of $3,603.967 million of the corresponding period the last year, according to official data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The import of agriculture sector machinery and equipment surged by 46.81 percent from $36.605 million to $53.740 million; textile machinery 53.90 percent from $68.812 million to $ 105.902 million; power-generating machinery 58.44 percent from $209.646 million to $ 332.155 million; construction and mining machinery 53.06 percent from $40.969 million to $ 62.706 million; electrical machinery and apparatus 31.27 percent from $1,136.215 million to $1,491.537 million; other apparatus 20.98 percent from $217.929 million to $ 263.658 million and other machinery by 3.42 percent from $857.381 million to $886.706 million.

However, during the period under review, the import of office machinery including data processing equipment declined by1.67 percent from $243.829 million to $239.764 million; mobile phones by 7.46 percent from $792.581 million to $733.425 million and telecoms-related equipment by 1.33 from $1010.510 million to $997.083 million.