Drought Alert

Not long ago, the problem was floods; now, it is drought. The alarming announcement of dangerously low rainfall across much of the country, particularly the prolonged dry spell in Sindh, is a stark reminder of our vulnerability to the relentless march of climate change.

Recent reports reveal that rainfall levels have plummeted by nearly 50 per cent in the first half of the winter season, placing crucial crop production in jeopardy. Local farmers are forced to helplessly watch their fields wither under the unforgiving sun, facing losses threatening their livelihoods. Although it had become abundantly clear last year that Pakistan was on the brink of a wheat production deficit-projected to exceed five million tonnes, this looming crisis, exacerbated by unprecedented weather patterns, paints a far grimmer picture of the agriculture sector.

In times like these, the plight of smallholder farmers – who are the backbone of the agricultural sectors in Sindh and Punjab – becomes increasingly dire. Lacking access to modern resources, they find themselves among the worst hit. Without immediate initiatives to introduce drought-resistant crop varieties and sustainable farming practices, we risk deepening this economic divide and exacerbating food insecurity.

Regrettably, the government’s response thus far has been woefully inadequate. We must actively pursue long-term strategies instead of waiting for droughts to send distress calls. Pakistan’s antiquated water management infrastructure squanders well above 30 per cent of our precious water resources due to inefficiency. Ergo, the transformation of these systems is non-negotiable to secure not just the future of our agriculture, but the sustenance of our citizens.

The ongoing implications are bound to reach well beyond the fields, stretching into market prices as supply falters and dwindling the ruling coalition’s hopes of overcoming inflation.

Because the crisis is not confined to the borders of Sindh, the responsibility to act does not rest solely with the provincial government and immediate relief efforts must be prioritised by all stakeholders on all levels. As always, these pages advocate for a unified and determined response to tackle environmental degradation and protect our natural ecosystems. However, if the past few years have taught us anything, we will likely (and only) see a lot of talk, followed by a lot more. *