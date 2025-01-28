ECP restores membership of 34 more lawmakers

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has restored the membership of 34 parliamentarians after they submitted their statements of assets and liabilities.

According to ECP notification, the restoration includes members from various provincial assemblies as well as the National Assembly.

Among those whose membership was reinstated are two members from the National Assembly, 13 from the Punjab Assembly, six from the Sindh Assembly, 11 from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and two from the Balochistan Assembly.

The ECP had previously suspended the membership of parliamentarians who failed to submit their required asset statements.