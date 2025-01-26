UoL VC hails Pakistan’s support for foreign varsities

Professor Wendy Thomson, Vice Chancellor University of London and Saad Wasim Regional Advisor South Asia called on Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. The meeting was also attended by the Federal Minister of Information & Broadcasting Atta Tarrar, says a press release.

The Vice Chancellor briefed the Prime Minister on how important the Pakistan Market is for University of London and thanked his government for their support for Foreign Universities operating in Pakistan. She also updated the Prime Minister about the prominent Alumnus of University of London including Ata Tarrar Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Ayla Majid, ACCA Global President.

Saad Wasim, Regional Advisor, South Asia, University of London briefed the honourable Prime Minister on how the University of London Model works in Pakistan and the number of events University of London holds for Faculty, Students and Alumni in Pakistan.

Chairman Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and Secretary Education also attended this important meeting. The Vice Chancellor presented a memento of thanks to the Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif and to Federal Minister Atta Tarrar for being a prominent and accomplished Alumnus of University of London!