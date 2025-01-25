Urea sales up by 50pc in Punjab due to CM’s initiatives

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s farmer-friendly policies are beginning to show positive results in Punjab.

The use of the Kisan Card and effective administrative control have led to a 50 per cent increase in the sale of urea across the province.

A special review report on fertilizer usage confirmed the positive trend, showing a significant rise in the use of fertilizers and pesticides due to the Kisan Card programme. The report, issued here on Saturday, indicated that urea sales in the province had increased by 57.9 per cent, reaching 991,000 tons. This surge in urea sales is primarily attributed to the Punjab government’s Kisan Card scheme, which facilitates easy access to fertilizers for farmers. In addition to urea, the sale of other organic fertilizers has also increased by 42.9 percent. Furthermore, sales of nitrogen-based fertilizers have risen by 50.7 percent, phosphates by 9.3 percent, and potash by 0.8 percent.

For the first time in this season, a noticeable decrease in fertilizer prices has also been observed, which is another positive outcome of the program. The report highlights that these increases in fertilizer sales are directly linked to the Kisan Card initiative, which enables farmers to buy agricultural inputs like fertilizers and pesticides at subsidized rates.

The report further reveals that, under the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, satellite monitoring of wheat sowing across the province has begun. According to the Agriculture Department’s data, the verification process for wheat cultivation on 1.61 million acres is ongoing through satellite images. Once the wheat crop matures, these satellite images will be compared with the images taken at the time of sowing to confirm the success and accuracy of the sowing process.

The report also highlighted that around 400,000 farmers who have obtained Kisan Cards have already used them to purchase agricultural inputs, including fertilizers and pesticides, amounting to a total of 35 billion rupees. To date, 530,000 farmers in Punjab have been issued Kisan Cards, and the program is expected to cover up to 750,000 farmers in the province. This makes the Kisan Card initiative the largest farmer support and agricultural aid program in Punjab’s history l. The Kisan Card program aims to provide direct assistance to farmers by ensuring access to essential agricultural supplies and resources. The Kisan Card is seen as a major step toward improving the livelihood of farmers and boosting agricultural productivity in Punjab.