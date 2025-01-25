Judicial Academy completes training for judges to expedite inheritance case resolution

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy has successfully completed a three-day training for the first batch of Civil Judges/Illaqa Qazis on “fast-tracking of inheritance cases”.

A Judicial Academy press release said on Saturday the initiative, spearheaded by Hon’ble Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, aims at expediting the resolution of inheritance cases, a significant backlog in the province. The Peshawar High Court has taken a proactive approach by establishing special courts at the divisional level to address the growing number of inheritance cases.

These courts will gradually be established at district and tehsil levels. To ensure the effective functioning of these courts, the Judicial Academy is providing specialized training to judges. The training focused on equipping judges with the necessary skills, knowledge, and understanding to efficiently and effectively resolve inheritance disputes. Twenty-four Civil Judges/Area Judges from various districts participated in the training.

The concluding ceremony of the training was graced by Hon’ble the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, as the chief guest. Other dignitaries in attendance included; Barrister Ikhtiar Khan, Registrar Peshawar High Court, Jehanzeb Shinwari, Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy, Zia Ur Rehman, Faculty Dean, and directors and officers of the Academy.

In his Address, Hon’ble the Chief Justice PHC underscored the significance of his vision to expedite the resolution of inheritance cases, which he identified as a major challenge within the province. He noted that a substantial backlog of 18,000 to 20,000 inheritance cases currently exists, and the establishment of special courts at the divisional level is a key step towards addressing this issue. He urged the judges to work diligently and impartially to ensure timely and just resolutions.

The Chief Justice outlined various initiatives aimed at improving judicial performance and the welfare of judges. These include addressing the shortage of judges, implementing welfare projects such as endowment funds, and providing opportunities for international training for district judiciary judges. He also announced plans to revise the Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) of judges in consultation with judicial officers.