Tarar lauds role of University of London in Pakistan’s educational system

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that the University of London has been playing an important role in Pakistan’s education system.

Addressing the alumni of the University of London here, the minister remarked that the university played an important role in raising the standard of legal education in Pakistan.

He said that meeting the alumni of the University of London was a source of joy for him as he had started his career as a tutor at that university.

Appreciating the University of London for its invaluable partnership with Pakistan, the minister remarked that graduates from the university were today making outstanding contributions in important sectors of the country. They have a key role in the development of Pakistan and the field of law, he opined.

The minister said the alumni network of the University of London has been continuously developing for the past several decades expressing hope that it will continue to develop in the future as well.

He said that the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the great thinker and philosopher poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal got their education from the great educational institution of England Lincoln’s Inn.

Both of these great personalities played an important role in the establishment of Pakistan and shaping its future through their legal expertise and political insight, he stated.

The federal minister for information paid tributes to Dr. Khadija, CEO of Roots School System, for her outstanding services in the field of education.

He said it was encouraging to see women leaders coming forward as in our society they had to face difficulties from the beginning of life.

“It is a good sign to see the increase in the number of female graduates of the University of London,” he said.

The minister appreciated the educational system of the University of London, which provided the best learning experience for its students to succeed in the professional field.

Tarar paid tributes to all the great professors and teachers of the University of London.