Balanced nutrition: A key to addressing stunting in children, lactating mothers

Amid chirping birds in tall canopy trees signaling the dawn of a new morning at Mohib Banda village on River Kabul, the sunrays casts it’s relatively warm glow on mud house of Kamal Khan (30), a determined fruit seller whose life changed after joining the painstaking business following an untimely death of his father due to pancreas cancer.

Taking control of his father’s business in 2015 despite difficult financial position, Kamal concentrated on the sale of organic produce from the bustling Chamakani market at Peshawar from where he brings fresh fruits and vegetables daily to his hometown town in Nowshera district.

Defeating poverty with share will power, Kamal who bought a rickshaw for transportation of fruits and vegetables was now all smiles after seeing people’s overwhelming response to organic fresh fruits and vegetables useful in combating stunting in children and lactating mothers.

Khan sells a variety of organic fruits and vegetables including apples, orange, ladyfinger and potatoes in his shop to cater the rising consumers’ demand for quality nutritious food and balanced diet in the wake of skyrocketing price-hike in KP that unnerved consumers.

“As spring approaches, the demand for organic produce surges,” he said, adding some times he visited twice to Chamkani market for more fresh fruits and vegetables.

However, he highlighted the financial risks that come with selling of perishable goods during harsh winter, rainy and hot summer.

Dr. Samiullah Khan, a children’s specialist at the Government Hospital Pabbi Nowshera, emphasized the critical role of a balanced diet in combating malnutrition, particularly stunting in children, lactating mothers and elderly citizens.

“Healthy dietary practices must start early in children life and breastfeeding is essential for proper growth and cognitive development of the newborn,” he reiterated.

He said that dietary guidelines suggested that total fat intake should not exceed 30% of daily calories, with saturated fats kept below 10%, warning that excessive salt intake can lead to hypertension and increase risk of the heart diseases.

Declaring malnutrition as silent killer, Dr Saimuallah said that it poses a significant threat to children’s over health and cognitive development besides affect their physical growth.

Pakistan has ranked second in the region for stunting, with 40% of children are being affected by this condition annually due to socioeconomic imbalances, poverty and lack of excess to quality medical treatment.

Alarmingly, many children especially in less developed districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged tribal districts, Tank, Batagram, Kohistan and Chitral do not meet essential micronutrient needs due to high rate of poverty there.

The studies indicated that upto 70% of children fall short on calcium, iron, zinc, and vitamin A, with a staggering about 50% suffering from vitamin C deficiency.

Dr. Samiullah highlighted the pervasive issue of iron deficiency, which affects nearly half of children under five years of age, leading to developmental delays and increased chances of pneumonia and other fatal ailment due to week immunity.

As per National Health Survey of Pakistan report, one in three children are malnourished, with nearly 40 percent facing stunting and low weight at birth and five years of age.

The root causes of malnutrition include repeated use of unbalanced diets, vivacious poverty, limited access to healthcare and food insecurity.

Darya Khan, Provincial Coordinator at Nutrition International in Peshawar, said Govt was encouraging organic farming to address challenge of malnutrition especially in children and pregnant mothers.

He noted that people, who consumed regularity inorganic foods are more susceptible to various health issues and became victims of strokes, stomach disorders, piles and cardiovascular and cardio thoracic diseases.

“Promoting home-based agriculture can significantly improve nutrition level of Pakistan’s 241 million population for whom provision of healthy diet was a big challenge,” he argued. The longevity of life and health of communities in remote areas, such as Hunza and Swat, illustrated the benefits of organic and balanced diets.

The cultural shift toward organic food cultivation is gaining traction in urban centers like Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi, Darya Khan said, adding that organic farming has experienced an annual growth rate of 15% in Pakistan over the past decade which was a positive sign.

Dr. Zilakat Malik, former Chairman of the Economics Department at the University of Peshawar, said that approximately $3 billion annual losses occures into country due to micronutrient deficiencies, accounting for 1.33% of the nation’s GDP.

He said that stunting in children and pregnant mothers increased in KP due to increase of poverty rate after 2022 floods that affected agriculture and livestock immensely.

He called for an urgent intervention, such as promoting sustainable agricultural practices, enhancing women’s access to education and income, and strengthening healthcare systems besides financial support to poor families during pregnancies for better mother-child health.

Dr Ihtesham Ali, advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on health, highlighted the government initiatives to promote balanced diet and combat malnutrition.

Under the Ehsas Nashonoma program, he said that financial support is provided to poor families, with special focus on girls and lactating mothers.

He said that Rs2500 per month for newborn girls and Rs2000 for newborn boy are being given to poor parents for two years.

Additionally, he said that health records are maintained for beneficiaries to monitor the growth and health of children under two years to combat malnutrition.

The CM aide said the promotion of healthy diets and sustainable agriculture farming practices was imperative to defeat stunting.

By prioritizing nutrition and investing in food, education and healthcare, he said the common goal of healthy children and prosperous Pakistan could be achieved for which all segment of the society have to play a positive role to combat stunting in children.