KP includes Life Insurance Scheme in Health Card Program

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Friday decided to incorporate the life insurance scheme into the Health Card Program.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed for the implementation of the life insurance scheme at a ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s House.

The event was attended by officials from the Health Card program and State Life Insurance Corporation, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as the chief guest.

Addressing the ceremony, CM Ali Amin Gandapur stated that KP has become the first province in the country to introduce an insurance scheme of this kind. He emphasized that this initiative is a source of pride and happiness for the provincial government and its people.

He said under the scheme, financial support will be provided to the families of deceased breadwinners who were beneficiaries of the Sehat Card Plus program. Families will receive compensation of Rs one million if the head of the household, aged up to 60 years, passes away. For those above 60 years, families will receive Rs 500,000.

The Chief Minister highlighted that over 10.4 million families will benefit from this life insurance scheme, which will cost Rs 4.5 billion annually, entirely funded by the provincial government.

He added that this initiative, following the Sehat Card Plus, is the KP government’s second major program for social security. With nearly 49% of the province’s population living below the poverty line, the government is determined to ensure their social protection.

The CM concluded that the life insurance scheme will provide much-needed relief to families who lose their primary earners.

Furthermore, under the Health Card program, 100% of the province’s population is already receiving free and quality healthcare services.