Mansoor condemns violence against PSF workers at PU

Mansoor Ali Shahani, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Student Affairs, strongly condemned the recent violence against Pakistan Students Federation (PSF) workers at Punjab University. Addressing a press conference at his office, Mansoor Ali Shahani described the incident, in which a group of individuals affiliated with wing of a political party attacked PSF youth, as “unacceptable” and stressed that such actions will not be tolerated. Mansoor Ali Shahani noted that the PSF had recently organized a large convention at the university, after which the youth members of the organization were subjected to brutal violence. He condemned this act and called for greater efforts to foster positive political engagement among students. “Violence against students reflects negative trends in society. We must guide the upcoming generation towards positive politics,” he remarked. The Special Assistant also highlighted that on 25th January, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the convocation at Mehran University. Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto had visited Sindh University and IBA Sukkur, where he distributed degrees to students. Mansoor Ali Shahani emphasized that Pakistan’s youth population faces a myriad of challenges, including internet restrictions, at a time when the world is advancing with 5G technology.