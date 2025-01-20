As Donald Trump prepares for his second term as President of the United States, the world stands on the brink of a geopolitical upheaval. With a foreign policy rooted in nationalism, Trump 2.0i is set to upend established alliances and reshape global dynamics, which, in our case, might lead to increased demands.

Political pundits are speculating about what these dynamics mean for the incarcerated former prime minister, but the writing on the wall indicates Islamabad needs to brace itself for an overall tumultuous political landscape that could redefine its strategic posture in South Asia.

President Trump’s approach has consistently been characterised by a transactional mindset, a disposition that is likely to manifest again as he seeks to consolidate US interests while dismissing allies that don’t align with his vision. For Pakistan, this means a precarious balance must be struck, especially considering ties with Beijing. Trump’s preoccupation with countering China ensures that Pakistan could be stuck between the prevailing American authoritarian gaze and its reliance on Chinese investment and economic support, especially in light of the game-changer CPEC.

The coalition government must skilfully navigate this diplomatic tightrope. With Trump at the helm, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif might find himself compelled to make difficult choices. Moreover, the issue of India cannot be ignored.

The strategic alliance that Trump and his family have cultivated with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could seriously undermine Pakistan’s leverage. Imagine the dilemma if Washington pushes for concessions that jeopardise our own sovereignty while turning a blind eye to India’s aggressive posturing in Kashmir and beyond.

What this situation requires is an unprecedentedly fine dance of our diplomacy, which has, time and again, risen to the occasion. It is hard to say whether returning to the hot seat will tame down his inclination towards sanctions. Vulnerable to any ostracism, Pakistan’s economy is already teetering on the edge and hence, in no shape to withstand devastating consequences. Instead of clinging to the rosy notion of special status as the US’s strategic ally in the region, it would do well to embrace a proactive foreign policy, cultivate partnerships beyond the status quo and focus on balancing its chequebook. The future is fraught with challenges, yet within them lies the opportunity for Pakistan to redefine its role on the world stage *