FTO issues Rs 21 bln in refunds for taxpayers in 2024

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah after completing the prescribed process, successfully issued refunds totaling Rs 21 billion to aggrieved taxpayers in 2024, all within the ambit of the law. Addressing an awareness session with the business community here on Sunday, Coordinator to FTO Muhammad Farhan Munir stated that numerous refund complaints received nationwide during the period under review were processed according to the law, and orders for refunds were issued promptly. He emphasized that the business community had shown full confidence in the FTO’s performance, particularly in the timely resolution of their genuine grievances. Farhan Munir revealed that 66.55 percent more complaints were filed last year compared to previous years, with an impressive 95.96 percent of them being resolved by providing lawful relief to the complainants. He assured aggrieved taxpayers, importers, and exporters that they could approach any regional FTO office or directly file complaints through various channels—email, fax, post, website, or whatsapp -which would be processed within 24 hours.