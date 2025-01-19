Dialogue Determination

It would not have been an unusual move had the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) backed out of the ongoing dialogue with a government-mandated team after the court decided against party founder Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

No doubt the decision brings harsh sentences for Imran Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi. However, the party did not let the verdict overwhelm its policy towards the dialogue, and in a fresh statement, the party has shown unwavering determination to pursue dialogue with the government. PTI leaders say they aim to address the country’s challenges through negotiation for peace, prosperity, and the rule of law.

Several party leaders, citing the chairman, say the party believes Pakistan faces pressing internal and external issues. Given the severity of strained ties with Afghanistan and isolation in the global arena, PTI is willing to talk and beat political uncertainty.

If things settle to ease political tensions, not only would the party avoid political victimisation, but people in merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would also directly benefit. The federal government’s intervention in these regions would aid the people who continue facing deteriorating law and order.

However, what we see in the media every day is that government ministers are hell-bent on creating obstacles to these efforts. Their statements have been termed hostile and discouraging by members of the public, further complicating the situation. Initially, the PTI was reluctant to engage with political people, calling them wingless. Now, when PTI works to mend political rifts and address public grievances with the ‘political government’, the ministers’ approach appears uncooperative.

These challenges aside, PTI says that despite setbacks, it remains committed to dialogue and inclusive solutions for Pakistan’s pressing issues. It is hoped that in the coming days, the government will adopt a cooperative stance to help steer the nation out of crises. In fact, the government would be out of a perennial crisis. *