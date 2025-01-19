PIC performs 75 peads cardiac procedures in a week

The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has achieved a significant milestone in pediatric cardiac care. Within a week, 75 children with congenital heart defects successfully underwent device-based procedures to close holes in their hearts. This achievement was made possible through collaboration with the Pakistan Child Heart Foundation and included the participation of pediatric cardiologists from Egypt, Netherlands and Qatar. Speaking to the media, PIC Dean Professor Dr. Shahkar Ahmad Shah and Head of Pediatric Cardiology Professor Dr. Ejaz expressed gratitude to the Child Heart Foundation for their support and trust. Dr. Shahkar stated, “It is an honor for PIC that international experts have trusted our institution and successfully carried out such a large number of cases here. PIC is a source of pride for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan, providing state-of-the-art facilities to patients.” Professor Dr. Ejaz added, “PIC is equipped with world-class facilities in pediatric cardiology. In 2024 alone, over 800 children received life-saving treatment to close heart defects using advanced devices. PIC is a beacon of hope for families who previously had to seek costly treatments abroad or were unable to afford them.”