KP CM inaugurates KPITB Yearbook 2024, Work Plan 2025

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur officially inaugurated The KPITB Yearbook 2024 and Work Plan for 2025 on Thursday. According to the highlights of 2024, the IT Board during last calendar year 2024 has launched E-Domicile and E-Stamping services to revolutionize public service delivery. The board has also started work to set up Pakistan Digital City Haripur and Software Technology Parks to foster economic growth and imparted digital skills to more than 16000 youth under youth empowerment programme (KPYEP) to prepare future leaders. Dastak Platform initiated by the KP IT Board has succeeded to recognize Dastak Platform as a global leader in public service delivery. Similarly, policies like the Cloud First Policy and Digital Right of Way Policy to modernize governance. The board has also prepared a Work Plan for the Year 2025 to scale successes with enhanced e-Governance platforms and paperless offices, acceleration of public service digitization through the Dastak Platform, empowering youth via advanced digital skills training and specialized schools for AI and Game Development and establishment of special technology zones and promoting entrepreneurship.