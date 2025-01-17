Govt making efforts to promote rice exports: NA told

Parliamentary Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti on Thursday informed the National Assembly that the government was making efforts to promote rice exports and address exporters’ grievances.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding serious disruptions in rice exports from Pakistan to European countries resulting loss to the exchequer he said, “Pakistan holds 11 percent share in the global rice trade, contributing 13 percent to the country’s exports. We face competition from India, Vietnam, and Thailand.”

Acknowledging issues in previous shipments, he said that some consignments sent to European countries did not meet quality standards.

He emphasized the need for further efforts to enhance the quality of rice exports to strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global market. “We have taken steps to improve quality standards and address concerns raised by exporters,” he added.

He said that action had been taken against 17 officials involved in exporting substandard rice to European markets.

He assured the house that there was no financial loss in rice exports and called for provincial governments to play their role in improving quality.

He assured exporters that the government is prepared to resolve their complaints and facilitate them in expanding rice exports.

The Deputy Speaker referred the matter to the relevant standing committee for further deliberation and recommendations.