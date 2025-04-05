Over 1,000 illegal foreign nationals transferred to holding centers in Punjab

A crucial meeting regarding the government’s campaign for the evacuation of illegal immigrants was held under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, at the Central Police Office. The meeting reviewed the steps taken for the evacuation of illegal foreign nationals from Lahore and other parts of the province.

Dr Usman Anwar said that the process of evacuating illegal foreign nationals from Punjab is ongoing without any interruption. Punjab Police spokesperson provided further details, revealing that more than 1,000 individuals have been transferred to holding centers as part of the government’s efforts. Additionally, 2,353 illegal foreign nationals were already present at the holding points, and 203 individuals have been deported from the country with the help of relevant agencies.

IG Punjab emphasised that coordination with the concerned institutions is continuing, and illegal foreign nationals are being moved out of Punjab from designated points. During the transfer process, the individuals are being kept at holding points. Transport, logistics, food, and other arrangements for their transfer are being managed by the relevant district administration.

Dr Usman Anwar instructed that security should remain on high alert during the evacuation of illegal foreign nationals from Punjab. He also directed all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) to expedite the process of removing illegal immigrants. In compliance with government directives, all illegal foreign nationals should be sent back at the earliest. The process of evacuation will continue smoothly through coordination with the Special Branch, CTD, security agencies, and intelligence-based information. Mapping, scanning, and screening of illegal foreign nationals will be carried out accordingly. IG Punjab further stressed that human rights should be fully respected during the evacuation process. He directed all regional and district police officers to maintain coordinated efforts with the district administration and relevant agencies throughout the process.

The meeting was attended by CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Additional IG Welfare & Finance Imran Arshad, Additional IG CCD Sohail Zafar Chattha, DIG Establishment-I Suleman Sultan Rana, DIG Headquarters Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, DIG CTD Maaroof Wahla, DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, DIG Special Branch Khurram Shahzad, DIG CTD Umar Salamat, and other senior officers. All RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs participated in the meeting via video link.