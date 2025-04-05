European Civil Aviation team to train Pakistan airport staff for first time

A European Civil Aviation team is scheduled to visit Pakistan next week to provide, for the first time, specialised security training and certification to airport regulators, according to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The two-member team, dispatched on the directive of the European Union, will train aviation security personnel at Islamabad Airport.

The sessions will focus on meeting international standards, particularly in the areas of Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) and Explosive Detection Dogs (EDD).

A CAA spokesperson confirmed the initiative aims to align Pakistan’s aviation security protocols with globally recognised benchmarks, enhancing overall airport safety.

“This is a significant milestone in our efforts to bring aviation security in Pakistan up to international standards,” the spokesperson said.

Last year, the European Commission and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) officially lifted the suspension on PIA and granted authorisation for Airblue to operate flights to Europe, marking a significant milestone for Pakistan’s aviation sector.

This development restores direct air links between Pakistan and European destinations, following a ban that had been in place since 2020.

Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed the news, stating that the lifting of the suspension and the new authorisation for Airblue was made possible due to focused efforts by the Ministry of Aviation to strengthen the Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and improve safety oversight in compliance with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards.