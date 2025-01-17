Pakistan shows resilience, progress in WEF’s global risk report

The Global Risks Report 2025, published by the World Economic Forum (WEF) highlighted satisfactory outlook for Pakistan as part of its annual global risk assessment.

The report, based on insights from over 900 experts worldwide, and 11,000 experts as part of the Executive Opinion Survey globally. Mishal Pakistan carried the extensive Executive Opinion Survey (EOS) from February to June 2024 in Pakistan, caputring the voice of the Business Leaders in the country.

The Global Risk Report presents an in-depth analysis of the geopolitical, economic, environmental, societal, and technological challenges expected to shape the global and regional landscape in the coming years. Pakistan, like many other developing economies, faces an increasingly complex risk environment that demands strategic resilience and policy innovation to navigate uncertainties.

The report says, Pakistan’s key risks in 2025 revolve around economic vulnerabilities, climate-driven disasters, political instability, and technological disruptions. The report warns that inflation, currency depreciation, and rising debt obligations could significantly weaken Pakistan’s economic position, impacting investment confidence and growth prospects.

However the country has shown remarkable resilince in the last few years and have managed its economic challenges gracefully. Additionally, the country remains one of the most climate vulnerable nations, facing recurring floods, heat waves, and water shortages, which threaten food security, infrastructure stability, and livelihoods.

“Pakistan has consistently demonstrated resilience in the face of global uncertainties, and the Global Risks Report 2025 highlights both our challenges and opportunities,” said Amir Jahangir, CEO Mishal Pakistan, the country partner institute of the World Economic Forum said.

“As we navigate economic shifts, climate adaptation, and technological advancements, Pakistan has the potential to emerge stronger by fostering innovation, strengthening governance, and enhancing regional collaboration,” he added.

He said, Pakistan’s ability to turn risks into opportunities will define its future, and with the right policies and collective determination, it can position itself as a key player in the evolving global landscape.”

The report also underscores the growing political and social polarization in Pakistan, warning that governance challenges and civic freedoms could deteriorate further.

Meanwhile, geoeconomic confrontations and global trade disruptions pose additional threats, particularly regarding Pakistan’s dependence on strategic imports such as energy and essential commodities.

As the nation continues to expand its digital footprint, it must also address the rising risks of misinformation, cyber warfare, and data security breaches, which could destabilize public trust and national security.

On a global scale, the Global Risks Report 2025 presents a bleak outlook, highlighting escalating geopolitical conflicts, worsening economic instability, and deepening environmental crises.

State-based armed conflict has emerged as the global risk for 2025, fueled by ongoing wars in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, misinformation and disinformation have been identified a s the most significant threat over the next two years, severely undermining democracy, public trust, and institutional credibility.