Pakistan launches operation to repatriate Afghan nationals

Pakistan launched a large-scale operation against illegal Afghan migrants on Thursday, April 3, following the expiration of the official April 2 deadline.

The operation started in Kharian, where Gulyana police conducted a raid in the Gulyana Bela area, rounding up Afghan migrants and transporting them back to Afghanistan in buses in a respectful manner.

Police officials stated that more undocumented Afghans will be deported in a similar way in the coming days.

The government had initially set a March 31 deadline for Afghans holding Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) to leave Pakistan, but it was postponed due to Eidul Fitr holidays.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry had announced that deportations would begin on April 1, stating that sufficient time had been given for their voluntary return.

The government assured that migrants will not be mistreated, and arrangements for food and healthcare have been made for their repatriation. According to the report, since Pakistan launched the campaign in November 2023, over 800,000 Afghans have been repatriated.

However, approximately three million Afghans still reside in Pakistan, many having fled war and instability in their homeland over the past decades.

The Taliban government has repeatedly urged countries hosting Afghan migrants to ensure their “dignified return”, with Afghan PM Hassan Akhund appealing for host nations not to forcefully expel Afghan refugees.

Meanwhile, diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan remain high, with Islamabad accusing the Taliban regime of harbouring militants on Afghan soil, a charge the Taliban vehemently denies.