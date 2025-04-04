46th death anniversary of Shaheed ZAB today

The Pakistan People’s Party is set to hold a grand public gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto Larkana on Friday, marking the 46th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Party leaders and workers from across the country have converged at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to pay tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, and other iconic figures.

According to the PPP Senior Leader Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the public gathering, which is expected to draw thousands of supporters.

To ensure a smooth and secure event, arrangements have been finalized, with strict security measures in place both inside and outside the mausoleum at Garhi Khuda Bux.

A large contingent of police personnel, including female constables, commandos, and Rangers, will be deployed to maintain law and order.

Walk-through gates and closed-circuit television cameras have been installed to monitor the movement of people. Traditional sabeels will also be set up en route to the mazar and outside the venue, offering cold water, food, and tea to attendees.

The event proceedings will commence at 1 pm, featuring writers and poets paying homage to Bhutto through their papers and poetry. The main event is scheduled to start at 3 pm, with various party leaders addressing the gathering, followed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s keynote speech.

A large stage has been erected at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto for the event, decorated with party flags, portraits of leaders, banners, and pennant flexes.

The Larkana police have implemented foolproof security measures for the anniversary and public gathering. A total of 8,500 police officers and personnel from various districts of Sindh have been deployed, including, 30 SSPs, ASPs, 60 DSPs, 140 Inspectors, 366 Sub-Inspectors, 410 ASIs, 690 Head Constables, 5,600 police personnel, 300 female officers, 200 SSOs (Senior Superintendents) and 700 traffic personnel.

Under the security plan, a large contingent of police, traffic officers, female officers, and SSG commandos has been stationed along routes leading to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto. A joint control room has been set up by the police and district administration, supervised by the DIG, IG, and SSP offices, to monitor security arrangements in real time.

Meanwhile, the PPP’s district, city, and affiliated organizations have set up reception camps at Naudero, Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, and along routes to Larkana to welcome party leaders and workers arriving from across the country.