Dr Nafisa Shah elected gender committee chairperson

The National Assembly Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming unanimously elected Dr. Nafisa Shah as its chairperson on Wednesday at Parliament House.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Hussain Tariq proposed Dr. Nafisa Shah as Chairperson of the Special Committee, with Shaista Pervaiz and other MNAs and Senators supporting the proposal.

Dr. Nafisa Shah, MNA, thanked the committee members for their trust and support in her new role.

Committee members congratulated Dr. Nafisa Shah on her election as chairperson and pledged their full support for advancing gender mainstreaming.

Earlier, MNA Aqeel Malik resigned as committee chair due to personal commitments and highlighted key issues related to gender mainstreaming.

Thereafter, Muhammad Mushtaq, Advisor (Legislation) briefed the committee about the procedure for election of the Chairperson.

The meeting was attended by Aqeel Malik, Syed Hussain Tariq, Sher Ali Arbab, Shaista Pervaiz and Shahida Begum, MNAs, and Senators Rubina Qaim Khani, Saadia Abbasi and Khalida Ateeb.