Man dies after Land Cruiser rams vehicles in Lahore

One person who was riding a motorcycle was killed and three others received serious injuries when a speedy black-coloured Land Cruiser hit an Alto and Corolla cars on a U-turn on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road in Lahore on Saturday morning. Police sources said that the driver of the Land Cruiser was drunk at the time of driving. Both cars and a motorcycle were completely destroyed in the accident. All the injured persons were on board the both cars. Soon after receiving the report, local police arrived at the site of the accident and shifted the dead and injured persons to Jinnah Hospital. Police arrested the driver of the Land Cruiser and later shifted him to Muslim Town Police Station.