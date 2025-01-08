Free Internet

“Why do the fish in our oceans seem to eat only the internet cables of Pakistan?” This incisive question, posed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto last week, cuts straight to the heart of a pressing issue that has plagued us for far too long.

The current state of internet services in Pakistan is wholly unacceptable. Week after week, citizens endure sluggish speeds and frequent outages, a harrowing reality that suffocates communication, stifles creativity, and undermines commerce. The situation is so grave that IT associations and industry experts have repeatedly called upon the government to expedite the rollout of 5G technology-the key to unlocking faster and more reliable internet access. Yet, these pleas seem to fall on deaf ears, as millions struggle to navigate daily life with an internet system that appears to be designed for the past rather than the future. Recent data reveals a startling reality: Pakistan endured the highest economic losses in the world due to internet disruptions last year. Our economy, already facing numerous challenges, relies heavily on consistent, high-speed internet to empower businesses, drive innovation, and facilitate access to services. Nevertheless, our progress is held hostage by a system plagued by frequent outages and a lack of reliable connectivity.

Reports highlighting how Pakistan is ahead of countries like Sudan and Myanmar in terms of internet outages should have been a clarion call for reforms. Sadly, their response has been the usual cocktail of chest-beating and lacklustre promises of talks with relevant platforms to invest in necessary infrastructure. For instance, we keep hearing about potential deliberations with Starlink regarding a satellite internet constellation that could revolutionize the way we access the internet, but scepticism looms as empty promises abound, leaving many unwilling to take these statements seriously.

The consequences of these internet outages extend far beyond mere inconvenience; for many businesses reliant on digital connectivity, disruptions translate into lost revenue, stunted growth, and diminished competitiveness. This attempt to control people’s online activities through internet shutdowns is not just authoritarian but a misguided approach that must be eradicated. Today, the real story is how the age of excuses must come to an end. We cannot afford to let the whole forest be burnt to the ground or else, leaving hundreds of thousands of freelancers and workers at risk of losing their livelihoods. *