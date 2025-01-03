EPD campaign for environmental friendly shopping bags

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) launched a motivational campaign by distributing environment-friendly shopping bags in commercial areas, here on Thursday.

The teams, headed by Deputy Director Usman Azhar, went to business and shopping centres and markets and distributed bags among traders and common people to motivate them to use such bags for protection of the environment.

The deputy director said that environmentally friendly shopping bags are imperative to save the atmosphere and urged the traders to extend coordination with the department in this regard.