Croatian skier Zrinka Ljutic dominates 1st run of World Cup slalom

With injured star Mikaela Shiffrin not racing, Croatian skier Zrinka Ljutic dominated the opening run of a women´s World Cup slalom on Sunday, posting the best time by far on a course set by her father and coach. After Amir Ljutic placed the 63 gates on the Zauberberg course, his daughter found the fastest line to finish her run well ahead of the field in the final race of the calendar year. “I think my dad is happy. He was a bit nervous, this was his first time as a course setter,” Ljutic told Austrian TV. The course setter for each run of a World Cup race, usually a coach from one of the participating nations, is determined by lot before the season. The second run will be set by Swedish coach Sascha Soria. Ljutic has earned five World Cup podiums over the past two years but is yet to win a race.