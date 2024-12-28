Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce surprise Kansas City Chiefs family with extravagant holiday gifts

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are doing more than leaving the Christmas lights up ’til January.

Indeed, the couple is celebrating the season by sending very extravagant presents to Travis’ fellow Kansas City Chiefs player Chris Jones and his girlfriend Sheawna Weathersby.

In a photo Sheawna shared to her Instagram Story Dec. 25, she showed off presents from the couple: an orange Louis 200 box and several other wrapped gifts-including one large bag with a tag adorned with Taylor’s signature cursive scratch, “Merry Christmas She She and Chris! Travis and Taylor.” Another gift was addressed solely to “She She” in Taylor’s handwriting, adding, “Merry Christmas, Love Tay Tay.”

Naturally, Sheawna was floored by the gifts.

“So blessed and grateful this holiday season,” she added in text alongside the live photo. “Thank yoouuu Tay Tay!”

Taylor has proven to be an extra set of hands for Santa Claus this year-also gifting items like a matching Miu Miu set and Dyson Airwrap to fans she visited at Children’s Mercy Hospital earlier this month.

And while the “Fortnight” singer has always had a penchant for gift-giving, Sheawna has also proven to be one of her truest WAG confidants this NFL season. After all, the Mississippi native-who shares sons Deuce, 6 and Carson, 2, with Chris-has shown a glimpse into her friendship with Taylor on social media.

In a photo Sheawna shared back in September, she proved she and the Miss Americana star were attached at the hip while rooting for their boyfriends’ team from a suite in Arrowhead Stadium. The Eras Tour performer squeezed into a selfie with the business owner, closing her eyes and nuzzling her face toward her pal as Sheawna gave the camera a peace sign.

As for whether Taylor was expecting her stocking to be stuffed to the brim by all of her loved ones this year? Like anyone, she would never turn one down-but she isn’t expecting anything with a hefty price tag, either.

“You gotta dig down and come up with something special,” Travis’ dad Ed Kelce explained of finding the perfect gift for Taylor on the Baskin and Phelps podcast earlier this month. “The amount of money is meaningless. You’re not gonna impress Taylor Swift with a gift that costs $100,000.” He emphasised, “Get something that tweaks the strings of her heart that you spend 10 bucks on and then she’ll just be all gooey.” For Taylor, the holidays are certainly a time of giving.