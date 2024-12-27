A Nation in Crisis

In his book Animal Farm, George Orwell said, “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

This thought-provoking proclamation strongly resonates with the current state of affairs in Pakistan- a nation founded on the principles of equality and justice but now deeply entrenched in inequality, division, and systemic dysfunction.

The political infighting has given space to non-democratic forces and has turned the notion of democracy into a façade. At the same time, the majority are left to bear the brunt of deteriorating governance, rising insecurity, and economic stagnation. Meanwhile, political instability and expediency have gained dominance over the country’s grave challenges in security, governance, and economy. The political elite’s preoccupation with power struggles has created a vacuum where the public interest is neglected, and institutional decay deepens, leaving Pakistan teetering on the brink of deeper chaos.

The exacerbating insecurity has become a defining feature of life in many parts of the country, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan bearing the heaviest burden. These regions, long marginalized due to state systemic neglect and inadequate service delivery, now endure frequent attacks like the one that happened at Kurram, showcasing that semblance of normalcy has subsided. Militancy and organized violence thrive in this governance void, with state responses often reactive and insufficient.

Hence, for people living in these areas, the notion of equality, progress, and good governance have become a distant dream as they face the realities of fear, displacement, and hopelessness.

In addition, the rising insecurity reflects successive governments’ failure to enforce its writ and erodes public confidence in its ability to protect its citizens. Meanwhile, on the economic front the IMF is projecting a modest growth of 3.2 percent in fiscal year (FY) 2024-25, which is abysmal for a population of 241 million.

Likewise, the World Bank has lowered its growth projection for Pakistan to 2.8 percent in 2024-25. These numbers show that Islamabad will not be able to maintain a sustainable growth trajectory. Hence, one can assume that Islamabad will continue to rely on IMF loans and domestic debt to finance its expenditure which manifests that the government is in no mood to undertake structural reforms.

As a result, ordinary citizens will bear the brunt of shrinking opportunities and a bleak future ought to low growth and high taxation measures. Similarly, the state appears incapable of implementing structural policies as untaxed holy sectors like real estate, retail, and agriculture are out of tax nets and will enjoy tax breaks, subsidies, and unchecked wealth accumulation.

At the same time, the salaried class will face increasing taxation, job losses, and the erosion of public services. Public sector reforms remain elusive, and the committee of right-sizing announced by the government is moving at a snail speed and so far no substantial progress has been achieved.

Today, Political culture has gone to its lowest ebb as political parties, instead of working toward solutions, are locked in relentless confrontations, with each blaming the other for the nation’s woes. Resultantly, toxic exchanges have become a new norm, and a culture of civility has taken precedence over governance matters.

Thereby, an environment of zero-sum is created where political parties and powers that be see opponents and dissent as threats to be eliminated. In such an atmosphere, consensus or collaboration becomes a distant dream, and pressing issues, such as insecurity, economic stagnation, and bad governance, end up taking a back seat.

The youth, which is 64 percent of the population, have become disillusioned with this system and is becoming increasingly hopeless of these actors who appear more concerned with serving their own interests than the nation’s. The trust deficit between the state and its people is perhaps the most alarming aspect of Pakistan’s instability, as it fosters alienation, apathy, and mistrust, which will further weaken the democratic process.

To put an end to this cycle of dysfunction, decision-makers in Islamabad must address the systemic inequities and rebuild the governance framework that prioritizes inclusivity, justice, and accountability. A genuine commitment to structural and institutional reform is the need of the hour to restore public confidence and establish a state that serves all citizens equally.

Addressing insecurity requires a holistic approach that not only combats violence but also addresses the root causes of marginalization and disenfranchisement. Economically, the focus must shift toward sustainable growth, equitable resource distribution, and empowering the marginalized through targeted policies and programs.

Most importantly, political leadership must rise above factionalism and demonstrate the will to place national interests above personal or party agendas. Without such decisive action, Orwell’s warning may become Pakistan’s grim reality – a divided nation where equality is nothing more than a hollow ideal. The stakes have never been higher, but so too is the potential for Pakistan to reclaim its founding vision and emerge as a stable, prosperous, and just society.

The writer is a freelance columnist.