Naqvi conferred China Consulate General Friendship Award

Chinese Consul General in Lahore, Zhao Shiren, presented the “China Consulate General Friendship Award 2024” to Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi during a ceremony held in Lahore.

Consul General Zhao also awarded the same honor to Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain along with 18 other prominent figures who have played a significant role in advancing the mutual cause of Pakistan-China relations, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday. In his speech, Consul General Zhao Shiren stated that 2025 will unfold a new chapter for Pakistan and China to renew mutual bonds and further uplift joint partnership to a new level. “We share a bright future in nation building and socioeconomic development. Going forward, there is still a lot of work to do. We have to make more efforts to implement the CPEC projects.

We have to commit ourselves to building a closer and stronger community of a shared future between our two countries,” he remarked. With exchanges of visit between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in October and June respectively, as well as the successful visit by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to China, the China-Pakistan relations not only remain stable and strong, but gained new momentum and more vibrancy along its journey, Zhao noted.