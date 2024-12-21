Tiger Woods walks 18 holes in PNC Championship pro-am

The PNC Championship, a two-day team golf tournament that pairs major champions with a family member, allows competitors to use golf carts, unlike a typical PGA Tour event.

Yet in the event’s pro-am Friday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla., Tiger Woods took the opportunity to walk all 18 holes.

Woods’ ability to walk the entire course opened some eyes, as he’s said in the past that it is a greater obstacle for him at this point than hitting the shots he wants to hit.

Woods, who turns 49 this month, has not played more than a handful of events in a given PGA Tour season since a single-car crash in February 2021 nearly cost him his right leg. Friday was Woods’ first time playing golf in public since the Open Championship last July, where he missed the cut. He has since undergone another back surgery, and he elected not to play earlier this month in his foundation’s event in the Bahamas, the Hero World Challenge.

“Yeah, my leg is what it is. It’s still here. It is what it is,” Woods told reporters Friday. “But this year I struggled a lot with my back, and it’s a lot better, but I still have a long way to go. … The recovery has gotten to be the hardest part.”