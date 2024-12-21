Climate Fight

As the world watches, Pakistan is on the brink of a catastrophic failure in its battle against climate change. The evidence is all around us: soaring temperatures, unpredictable weather patterns, and an alarming uptick in natural disasters that threaten to unravel the very fabric of our society. Having made history as the first South Asian nation to officially engage with a growing coalition of climate-vulnerable countries from the Global South, we now bear a greater responsibility to be accountable for our actions. This coalition seeks to broker a global agreement to phase out fossil fuels.

What are we waiting for? It is appalling that while we talk about climate action and the urgent need to phase out fossil fuels, little meaningful progress is being made. Has Pakistan, as a state, seriously considered the move to clean energy? What proposals are being contemplated by the state to minimise carbon emissions? From smog to biblical floods, our nation is languishing in the clutches of climate despair, and the consequences are dire.

Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, recently pointed out observations about the Sustainable Development Goals being at risk. What she deplored were not just statistics – they were a stark warning about the deepening divide of poverty and inequality that climate disasters are exacerbating in our communities.

If we’re to take the fight against climate change seriously, the lethargy that has plagued our government’s response must end. The World Bank is extending a lifeline with discussions on enhancing climate resilience, but what are we doing in response? Similarly, crucial has been the willingness of the IMF to provide longer-term concessional financing to build climate resilience. However, simply asking others for money is not enough. We need bold leadership, not empty promises. Our policies and frameworks must be robust, actionable, and urgently responsive to the changing climate. We can no longer stand idly by while our future hangs in the balance!

The time for half-measures and empty rhetoric is over. We urgently require a comprehensive strategy that rallies all sectors of society – from governments to businesses and citizens-to unite in a single, focused effort to combat this crisis. Every passing day without decisive action is a day closer to a future where our children inherit a ravaged landscape, struggling under the weight of climate chaos.

Let us not delude ourselves; this is not a distant threat.

Our leaders, our communities, and every single one of us must act NOW before it’s too late. *