Rice exports increase by 35.4% in five months of FY2024-25

Rice exports from the country during the first five months of the current financial year registered growth of 35.40 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-November 2024, over 2.377 million metric tons of rice including basmati rice and others valued at $1.515 billion, were exported as compared to the exports of 1.721 million metric tons worth of $1.119 billion of the same period of the last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In the last 05 months of the current financial year, the exports of basmati rice grew by 34.64 per cent as 370,282 metric tons of the above-mentioned commodity worth of $386.116 million were exported as compared to the exports of 244,664 metric tons and $286.778 million of the same period of the last year.

Meanwhile, the country earned $1.129 billion by exporting rice other than Basmati Rice in the last five months of the current financial year as compared to the exports of $832.523 million in the same period of the last year.

During the period under review, over 2.006 million metric tons of rice other than basmati rice were exported in the frist five months of the current financial year as compared to the exports of 1.476 million metric tons of the same period of the last year.

During the period from July-November, the exports of the other rice witnessed about 35.67 per cent growth as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

Food group exports from the country during the first 05 months of the current financial year grew by 19.58 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-November, 2024, food commodities worth $3.155 billion were exported as compared to the exports of $2.638 billion of the same period of the last year.

On the other hand, the food group imports into the country during the period under review decreased by 11.13 per cent and it was recorded at $2.977 billion as against the imports of $3.350 billion of the corresponding period of the last year.