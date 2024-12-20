Punjab cabinet approves relief supplies for Parachinar

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the 21st meeting of the provincial cabinet to discuss and decide on important agenda items.

The cabinet approved sending medicines and other goods on the request of people of Parachinar. The chief minister said, “A mobile healthcare unit will also be sent as per needs of the people of Parachinar.” She directed the authorities concerned to send relief goods to the people of Parachinar as soon as possible. She added, “The people of Parachinar are our own people; we cannot leave them alone in trouble and difficulty.”

The provincial cabinet congratulated the chief minister on her successful visit to China. She said that the extraordinary reception received by the delegation in China was a source of pride for the people of Punjab. She added that China developed by making 1.6 billion people its strength. She highlighted, “China’s development is an example to be emulated, we too can achieve all that by working hard.”

Maryam Nawaz said “not even a single piece of paper is seen lying in schools, hospitals and on roads of China.”

“The attitude of the Chinese people to recognise authority is worthy of imitation and there was an indescribable degree of harmony in the thoughts of Chinese people,” she observed.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that she wish Punjab to develop like China every day. She added that Chinese investors were eager to invest in Punjab and despite holiday, the participation of representatives of large business organizations in the Punjab round table conference on Saturday was commendable.

The Chief Minister said that representatives of 60 prominent and large Chinese companies expressed their willingness to invest in Punjab while China-Punjab Desk has been approved. “Cancer tumors can be eliminated with liquid nitrogen in a machine as big as an ultrasound while China’s latest technique for cancer treatment eliminates the need for chemotherapy, she asserted.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that soon in a hospital in Punjab, a pilot project of Chinese cancer treatment technique will be started. She highlighted that PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also appreciated the successful visit to China and said that he had not seen such a reception in 40 years.

The Chief Minister said that she thoroughly observed agriculture, IT, environment, education, health and other sectors during visit to China and will try to bring those to Punjab as well.

“The Punjab delegation was given an unbelievable reception in China, our expertise and keen interest in various issues surprised the Chinese Ministers”, she stated. The CM underscored that under Punjab Clean Air Program approved with the support of World Bank, multi-sectoral measures including e-bus, charging station and super seeder will be introduced in the province.

The provincial cabinet gave approval of the completion of Pakistan’s first green building project. Madam Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to introduce a farmer-friendly

Wheat release policy for the year. The Cabinet approved 2024-25

Sugarcane (Development) cess rates maintained in crushing season 2024-25. It was briefed that agricultural inputs worth Rs 30 billion have been purchased using Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Kisan Card. It was also apprised that 100% wheat cultivation target in Punjab has been achieved.

The Cabinet was further briefed,”4500 tractors have arrived under the Green Tractor Scheme, 1000 of which have been delivered.” The Cabinet was also updated,”For the first time, DAP fertilizer rates have neither increased nor decreased in Punjab. The Chief Minister approved funds for free medicines in hospitals.

The Cabinet approved the promotion of shrimp farming and aquaculture in Punjab, besides the approval of terms and conditions for leasing the government land. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the relevant authorities to take vigorous steps for the promotion and export of shrimp farming across Punjab.

The Cabinet approved amendment in Punjab Vagrancy Ordinance 1958, under which punishment for begging children has been increased from 01 to 10 years. It also approved funds for Phase-III of ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar program.’ Madam Chief Minister directed not to stop funds for the program, and gave approval of the scheme to install latest automatic umbrellas in the courtyard of Data Darbar.

The Caninet approved the recruitment of Special Monitoring Unit of I&C on vacant posts, and approved relaxation of restriction for recruitment again posts of Directorate of Monitoring of Home Department. It also gave approval of relaxation in recruitment rules of Rescue 1122 emergency staff.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to further expand the scope of rescue emergency services.

The provincial cabinet gave approval of Punjab Education Curriculum Training and Assessment Authority, besides the approval to develop Qila Kahna Qasim Bagh Multan for the promotion of tourism and protection of cultural heritage. It also approved amendments in Punjab Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 for effective implementation of Axle Load Management Regime in Punjab.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the relevant authorities to take steps to provide furniture in government schools, besides approving the

School Management Council Policy 2024.

The Cabinet decided to increase financial authority to Rs 2.5 million for hundreds of toilet blocks constructed under School Management Council in Punjab. It was briefed that 1100 new rooms are being built under School Management Council across Punjab.

The Cabinet also approved Constitutional Amendment Bill 2024 to include nutrition in basic human rights. It also approved the establishment of Advisory Committee for Laboratory Certification under Punjab Environment Protection Act. Approval of reconstitution of Protected Areas Management Board, and the reconstitution of Punjab Wildlife Management Board was also given by the Cabinet. It also approved Council of Rights of Persons with Disability.