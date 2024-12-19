CM KP directs expediting land record computerization

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has directed the concerned authorities to expedite Computerization of land record in the province and assured that the financial resources required for completing the computerization process will be provided on a priority basis. The Chief Minister also directed to ensure the provision of necessary resources for the completion of Service Delivery Centers (SDCs). He emphasized that completed SDCs should be made operational without any delay for public convenience, and in areas where land or government buildings are unavailable, SDCs should be set up in rented buildings to avoid delays. The Chief Minister issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding land record computerization held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Wednesday. Provincial Minister for Revenue Nazir Abbasi, Senior Member Board of Revenue Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah and other relevant officials also attended at the meeting.