Pakistan, KSA vow to address shared security concerns

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif in Riyadh on Tuesday, where the two vowed to strengthen security cooperation.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have long shared a multifaceted relationship rooted in mutual economic interests, strategic military cooperation, and shared Islamic heritage.

Historically, these ties have encompassed economic assistance, energy supplies and military collaboration, with Saudi Arabia being a significant source of financial aid and oil for Pakistan.

Naqvi held a high-level meeting with the Saudi interior minister at the latter’s ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh. They discussed mutual security interests and cooperation.

Both leaders emphasised strengthening bilateral collaboration, particularly in combating drug smuggling and addressing shared security concerns.

Prince Abdulaziz warmly welcomed Naqvi and his delegation, expressing Saudi Arabia’s continued commitment to supporting Pakistan. Naqvi, in return, highlighted the religious and fraternal ties between the two countries.

“Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan during challenging times, and we convey our best wishes for its visionary leadership and people,” he said.

The leaders reiterated their resolve to enhance cooperation on anti-narcotics measures and other areas of mutual interest, further “solidifying the historic and strategic partnership” between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistani officials present during the meeting included Ambassador Ahmed Farooq, Passports and Immigration Director General Mustafa Jamal Qazi, and Interior Ministry Additional Secretary Riffat Mukhtar Raja.

On the Saudi side, Deputy Interior Minister Nasser Al-Dawood, Public Security Director Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Bassami, and the director general of anti-narcotics, among others, were present.

Naqvi arrived in the Gulf country on Sunday, when in his meeting with Saudi Minister of State for Interior Dr Khalid Mohammed Abdullah Al Battal, the two countries agreed to “activate [a] joint task force soon”.

He congratulated the Saudi leadership and people for receiving the hosting rights for the 2034 FIFA World Cup and expressed good wishes for the event.

Yesterday, the minister met with Major General Mohammad bin Saeed Al-Qarni, the director general of anti-narcotics in Saudi Arabia.