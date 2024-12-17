Govt takes notice of journalists’ trolling, Senate told

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday informed the Senate the government has taken notice of trolling some specific journalists by a certain political party and decided to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Responding to a point raised by senator Jam Saifullah in the House, the minister said the matter was also raised by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting during a meeting with the Prime Minister. “Journalists inform us about the pulse of society,” he said.

He said it was also the responsibility of the government to protect the lives and properties of the people. Difference of opinion was essence of democracy but we must create a tolerant society, he added.

He went on to say that the Constitution also guarantees freedom of expression but it has some limitation. The minister said this matter has also been reviewed at a high level today and the law would take its course. “It is wrong to create disruption in society or start trolling when someone speaks against something, he remarked.

He said there were grave challenges in the region and stressed the need to lead society towards tolerance. “The government is aware of its responsibilities. If anyone’s fundamental rights are being violated, the state will play its role,” he said.

Earlier, speaking in the House, Parliamentary leader of PML-N Senator Irfan ul Siddiqui condemned the trolling of journalists. Unfortunately such trend was growing in politics which was not fair, he added.

He said that we should also listen the view point of opponents with patience and tolerance. Attacking journalists’ houses or abusing them and making propaganda against them were tantamount to strife the voice of others, he added.

He said one could criticize the government but maligning of Pakistan through social media by resorting to propaganda was not totally unfair.

He said as a government, we would look into the matter and such behavior towards journalists was highly condemnable.

Earlier, speaking on a point of order, Jam Saifullah said in last two three days, some senior journalists/anchor-persons were being threatened besides attacking their houses. He urged the government to take appropriate steps in this regard.