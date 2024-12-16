Bella blooms in red sweater as she visits her own business venture

Bella Hadid made a fashion statement while visiting her own perfume line called Orebella in New York City.

As reported by MailOnline, the 28-year-model wore a red button up sweater for the visit.

She opted for red-heeled sandals and covered up in a long white coat which she paired with light wash straight leg jeans.

Her dark hair was parted in the middle and in make-up, she opted for a natural look.

Hadid accessorized her overall look with oval framed glasses and gold earrings.

Moreover, the model, who made a cameo appearance on Yellowstone series, in an video interview with Instyle, talked about “her Ins and Outs for the upcoming new year”.

In the video, she can be seen showing Orebella’s four scents, which are now available in four “Nightcap, Window2Soul, Salted Muse and Blooming Fire”.

For the unversed, her Orebella, which she launched earlier in May 2024, “is alcohol-free as well, and based around essential oils designed to hydrate while delivering a long lasting fragrance,” according to the website.

The products are cruelty-free and vegan, while also claiming to be suitable for sensitive skin.