Dolmen Mall opens its Biggest Mall in Lahore – A landmark in retail and entertainment

Karachi, 15th December 2024: Dolmen Group; Pakistan’s largest operator of shopping malls and the first company in South Asia to operate REITS is excited to announce the grand opening of its largest mall to date in Lahore. Located in the prestigious Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6, this state-of-the-art development is set to transform the retail landscape of the region and provide a world-class shopping experience for local and international visitors alike.

Set to become a shopping destination unlike any other in the country, Dolmen Mall Lahore has the biggest Gross Leasable Area (GLA), making it the largest mall in the country. The mall is designed to cater to a diverse range of shopping, dining, and entertainment needs, featuring three retail space levels with a variety of high-end international brands, local retailers, and first-time entrants to the Pakistani market.

The visually stunning food court and dining options is a first for Pakistan. The dining areas features a mix of high-end European style architecture to Pakistan’s finest food streets, giving you the best of cosmopolitan experience. The mall offers a diverse range of culinary experience like none other in the country. The food court features first time brands such as Heavenly Desserts and Mary Brown as well as Lahore’s favorite Rina’s kitchenette and Nisa Sultan amongst many others.

Dolmen Mall Lahore’s prime location within DHA Phase 6, close to Lahore Airport and adjacent to DHA Phase IV, ensures easy access and seamless connectivity via the Lahore Ring Road.

Designed by Chapman Taylor’s Belgium based architects, Dolmen Mall Lahore combines cutting-edge modern design with traditional elements of Islamic architecture. The exterior features subtle pastel colours and textures that harmonize with the surrounding landscape, while the mall’s standout feature is a wave-like roof canopy that draws attention to the entrances.

In addition to the dining options, there is a curated selection of premium brands, variety of retail stores, specialty boutiques, and convenience services, creating a one-stop destination for shopping, dining, and relaxation.

The opening of Dolmen Mall Lahore will have a significant positive impact on the local economy. Since construction began in 2020, the project has created thousands of jobs, with many more employment opportunities expected to arise upon the mall’s opening. The mall will not only provide a platform for local businesses and entrepreneurs but will also generate new revenue streams for the region by attracting both domestic and international retailers.

As Dolmen Mall Lahore gears up for its grand opening, Lahoris are eagerly anticipating the exciting shopping experience it promises. With exclusive promotions, events, and activities planned, the mall is set to redefine retail in the city. Renowned brands like Vans, YSL, and Dolce & Gabbana are set to open their doors, adding to the allure of this much-awaited destination

A new chapter in Pakistan’s story. This groundbreaking project is more than just a mall; it’s a statement of intent. Dolmen Group, in partnership with international consultants and local experts, has embarked on a journey to redefine the future of retail and leisure in Pakistan. The project was initiated in 2018, and since then, it has grown into a symbol of our nation’s progress and potential.