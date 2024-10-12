UNICEF names Saba Qamar as Pakistan’s first national ambassador for child rights

Renowned Pakistani actor Saba Qamar has been named as National Ambassador for child rights in Pakistan by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The development has come on the heel of the International Day of the Girl Child which is celebrated annually to highlight girls’ rights and the many problems they face.

Qamar expressed her gratitude, stating, “It’s an honor to join UNICEF. I will promote our shared mission of ensuring every child’s rights, wherever I am.”

“I am committed to doing my part for the children and youth of Pakistan, enabling them to dream and achieve those dreams,” she added.

As UNICEF ambassador, she will use her voice to raise awareness for children’s rights and various issues which take a toll on the lives of the young souls.

Also, another big problem is the child marriage. It remains one of the most significant barriers preventing girls from realising their rights in Pakistan, with the country having 19 million child brides, the sixth highest figure worldwide.