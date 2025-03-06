Pakistan’s resilient path forward

Pakistan remains a linchpin in global geopolitics, leveraging its unique position as a bridge between South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East while balancing traditional alliances and emerging partnerships with major global players. The country’s foreign policy reflects its commitment to maintaining strategic alliances while establishing new partnerships, ensuring regional stability, and fostering economic cooperation. Pakistan has firmly positioned itself as a nation devoted to peace, stability, and countering extremism within the region. The nation’s firm commitment to eradicating extremism and maintaining regional stability deserves recognition and support from the global community, especially at a time when Pakistan faces dual challenges on its borders and within its internal political landscape.

The unflinching commitment of the government of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to combat terrorism and its persistent sacrifices in the “War Against Terror” demonstrate the country’s resolve to safeguard global security. Pakistan has been at the forefront of the global and regional fight against terrorism for decades, paying a heavy price—both in terms of human lives, economic strain and societal disruption. Over the years, the country has lost over 80,000 lives and incurred billions of dollars in economic losses to ensure regional peace and stability. Despite these challenges, Pakistan’s leadership and citizens remain resolute in their determination to combat terrorism.

The current administration has taken critical steps to curb terrorism by eliminating terrorist safe havens, improving border security, and countering extremist ideologies. This dedicated approach has solidified Pakistan’s role as an important player in the global struggle against terrorism. The nation has rendered great sacrifices, including the lives of its brave soldiers and citizens, to achieve a peaceful region free from the shackles of extremism.

Pakistan’s steadfast role in counterterrorism efforts was recently reinforced when its security forces successfully apprehended Shareefullah, ISKP’s top-tier operational commander, an Afghan national, in a meticulously planned operation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. This successful operation underscores Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to eliminating terrorism in all its forms. The Prime Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan remains resolute in its mission to deny terrorist groups any sanctuary and continues to play a critical role in global security. By dismantling networks that pose threats to Pakistan and the region, the nation continues to contribute significantly to international peace.

The government of Pakistan has prioritized safeguarding its borders as a key element of its counter-terrorism strategy, significantly mitigating militant infiltration and enhancing regional stability. Through measures such as fencing the Afghan border, conducting military operations to dismantle terrorist networks, and leveraging advanced surveillance technologies, Pakistan has demonstrated its resolve. These proactive efforts not only secure Pakistan’s own territory but also contribute to broader regional and global stability. Cross-border operations targeting terrorist safe havens in Afghanistan further underscore Pakistan’s proactive stance against militancy, reinforcing its commitment to global peace and security.

At the heart of Pakistan’s international relations is its effort to balance ties with China, a trusted ally, and the United States, a critical global power. While maintaining strong relations with China, exemplified by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a transformative initiative aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and economic growth, Pakistan is also recalibrating its relationship with the United States. Both nations share strategic interests in counterterrorism, stability in Afghanistan, and regional development.

With the return of US President Donald Trump to the White House, a new opportunity has arisen for Pakistan to strengthen US-Pakistan relations. Trump’s focus on withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan aligns with Pakistan’s long-standing stance on achieving a sustainable resolution to the conflict. Under Trump’s administration, the US has resolved to cut financial aid to Afghanistan until the Taliban return US military equipment left behind after the withdrawal of forces in August 2021. The US President has criticized the Biden administration for leaving approximately $7 billion worth of military assets, including vehicles, weapons, and aircraft, which have since been seized and used by the Taliban. Requesting the return of these weapons is a significant step in addressing the security dynamics of South Asia, particularly for Pakistan. This development also presents an opportunity to neutralize militant groups such as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which have exploited the Afghan conflict to perpetuate terrorism. By supporting arms control and disarmament in the region, Pakistan can solidify its position as a key partner in global counterterrorism efforts.

Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining peace in the region is further exemplified by its efforts to promote dialogue and regional diplomacy. Alongside military and political measures, Pakistan’s current administration has launched significant socio-economic initiatives to address the root causes of extremism. Programs such as Digital FDI and Uraan Pakistan focus on education, poverty alleviation, and employment generation, targeting vulnerable communities that are often exploited by extremist elements. By addressing these fundamental socio-economic issues, the government is committed to ensuring a sustainable and long-term solution to extremism.

Pakistan’s role as a frontline state in establishing partnerships with neighboring countries, international organizations, and global powers reflects its dedication to collective security. Such alliances are essential in addressing cross-border threats and ensuring that peace efforts are both coordinated and effective. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has consistently emphasized the importance of regional collaboration in the fight against extremism and terrorism.

Pakistan’s firm resolve to eradicate terrorism and enable peace under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stands as a shining example of dedication to global security. The government’s comprehensive approach—encompassing military operations, socio-economic development, and regional collaboration—demonstrates its unwavering commitment to eradicating extremism. As Pakistan continues to pay a heavy price for ensuring global peace, it is imperative that the international community recognizes its contributions, supports its vision for a stable and prosperous future, and stands in solidarity with the nation in its fight against terrorism.