Balochistan’s fight for justice

Balochistan, a land of immense natural wealth and cultural richness, has long been a victim of exploitation. This exploitation has come in different forms, each more insidious than the last, leaving the common people in a perpetual state of suffering. Historically, external and internal forces have played their role in keeping the province underdeveloped and its people marginalized. In the 1970s, many leaders capitalized on the grievances of the Baloch people, not for their upliftment, but to secure their own political interests. The trend has not faded with time. Today, India plays a similar role, using propaganda and subversive tactics to instill unrest, not for the betterment of Balochistan, but to serve its own geopolitical agenda. The greatest tragedy is that the real sufferers are not these leaders or foreign actors but the ordinary people of Balochistan, who have been used as pawns in a game far beyond their control.

Balochistan’s dilemma is twofold: while external forces continue to manipulate the situation for their own gains, the internal leadership has done little to change the fate of its people. Historically, Baloch feudal and tribal lords have drained development funds meant for the progress of the province, choosing instead to secure their own wealth and power. These elites have failed in their primary responsibility—to guide their people toward a prosperous future. Infrastructure projects that could have transformed the province were never completed, educational opportunities were ignored, and healthcare facilities remained in shambles. While the government provided funds to uplift the region, the same were diverted into private coffers, leaving the people deprived and disillusioned. The question arises: is the common Baloch entirely blameless in this? To an extent, the answer is no. While they are undoubtedly victims, their continued silence and inaction have emboldened these corrupt leaders. The absence of collective pressure has allowed them to operate unchecked, perpetuating a cycle of stagnation and deprivation.

Fast forward to the present, and we see history repeating itself, albeit in a slightly different form. Instead of tribal leaders exploiting their own people, organizations like the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) have taken center stage. These groups claim to be fighting for the rights of the Baloch people, but their actions tell a different story. They have been involved in acts of terrorism, targeting innocent civilians and vital infrastructure, further destabilizing the province. The foreign backing of such organizations is no secret, and their objectives align more with the interests of external players than the actual needs of the Baloch people. Instead of advocating for development and integration, they fuel a narrative of separatism, keeping Balochistan embroiled in unrest. This unrest does not serve the common people; it only benefits those who wish to weaken Pakistan and ensure Balochistan remains in a state of turmoil. The result is a cycle of destruction where the people continue to suffer while the so-called ‘champions’ of their cause use them as cannon fodder.

It is crucial for the Baloch people to recognize the reality of their situation. Their success and progress are intricately linked with their association with the state of Pakistan. The narrative of victimhood that has been instilled in them by external and internal exploiters must be rejected. Development, peace, and prosperity can only be achieved through integration, not isolation. The government has made efforts to bring Balochistan into the national mainstream through initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which offers immense potential for economic growth, employment, and infrastructure development. However, these efforts can only succeed if the people themselves reject divisive forces and choose the path of unity and progress. By doing so, they can reclaim their future from those who have long sought to keep them oppressed.

The time for inaction is over. The common Baloch must rise above the narratives imposed upon them and actively participate in shaping their own destiny. Their silence has only aided those who wish to exploit them. By holding their leaders accountable, rejecting foreign interference, and embracing the opportunities provided by the state, they can break free from the chains of exploitation that have bound them for generations. True empowerment lies not in separatism but in unity. The future of Balochistan is bright, but only if its people choose to walk the path of progress rather than being misled by those who profit from their suffering.

The author is an independent researcher who writes on issues con¬cerning national and region-al security, focusing on matters having critical impact in these milieus. She can be reached at omayaimen333@gmail.com