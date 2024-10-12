ECP seeks report on reported ballot paper theft, burning during NA-231 recount

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday sought a report from the Provincial Election Commission, Sindh, regarding the reported burning and theft of ballot papers during the recount in NA-231, Karachi. An ECP spokesperson stated that the Commission has taken serious notice of media reports regarding alleged hooliganism at four polling stations in Karachi during the recount of NA-231 on Friday. The Commission has instructed the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Sindh to take immediate and strict action against those involved in the disturbances.