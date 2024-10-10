PTCL launches Pakistan’s first 800G WDM system

PTCL Group, Pakistan’s top integrated ICT provider, has achieved a major milestone by successfully launching the country’s first 800 Gbps per wavelength Super C+L Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) system.

This advanced technology enables a data transmission capacity of 64 Tbps per fiber, with the potential to reach up to 96 Tbps, marking a significant step forward for Pakistan’s digital infrastructure aaid a news release.

Developed in collaboration with Huawei, PTCL’s Super C+L system supports a broader optical spectrum of up to 12 THz, compared to the 4.8 THz provided by traditional systems.

It combines high-speed 800 Gbps per wavelength, ultra-wide Super C+L spectrum, and advanced Flexible Grid optical switching.

This breakthrough positions PTCL at the forefront of Pakistan’s digital transformation, preparing the network for future technologies like Fixed 5.5G (F5.5G) and enabling faster, smarter, and more efficient connectivity.

Jafar Khalid, Group Chief Technology and Information Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, commented: “Our focus is on advancing cutting-edge technology while maintaining sustainability. This upgrade will improve service quality, lower latency, and enhance the overall user experience for both consumers and enterprises, while reducing our environmental footprint. It will also help us manage the growing demand for data traffic across different customer segments with reliable, cost-effective solutions.”